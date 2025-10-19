Burglars stole jewellery from the Louvre in daring heist

Louvre Museum and the Louvre Pyramid at sunset in Paris on June 24, 2025. Credit: AFP

A robbery took place this morning at the Louvre Museum during its opening hours, according to France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati on social media platform X.

Several burglars broke into the museum, her office told AFP, but no details were provided regarding the theft of art pieces. Jewellery was stolen, and the thieves remain at large, according to a source close to the investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest the incident occurred between 9:30 and 9:40. Authorities are currently assessing the value of the stolen items.

The robbers, whose exact number remains unclear, reportedly arrived on scooters and used a freight lift to reach their target room. They were equipped with small chainsaws, a police source revealed.

According to Le Parisien, the burglars entered the Louvre from the Seine-facing side, where construction work is taking place. They broke windows and stole jewellery from the Napoleon collection before fleeing towards the A6 motorway.

The Louvre Museum has closed for the day as investigations continue. Visitors already inside the museum were evacuated, and there were no reported injuries.

Related News