Belgians on the poverty line: How the regions compare

In 2024 in Belgium, 18.3% of the population was at risk of poverty or social exclusion. Credit: Unsplash.

According to the latest statistics published by the country’s national statistics office, nearly one in five Belgians were “at risk of poverty or social exclusion” as of last year, with stark differences emerging between regions.

While nationally, 18.3% of the population was assessed to be at risk of poverty or social exclusion, the highest figure at regional level was found in Brussels, where nearly 40% of the population is at deemed at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Statbel relies on the same three indicators as Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, to measure the risk of poverty or social exclusion: monetary poverty, low work intensity and 'severe material and social deprivation'. Any Belgian who fulfils at least one of these indicators is considered to be at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

To assess whether somebody is in monetary poverty, Statbel examines their monthly income, setting the poverty limit at €1,522 for a single person and €3,197 for two adults and two children. According to the statistics office, 11.4% of Belgians do not reach this threshold, a figure which rises to 26.3% in Brussels. Among the rest of the country's provinces, the lowest rate of 'risk of monetary poverty' is found in West Flanders, with 5.7% of people here failing to meeting the salary threshold.

A household is considered to be low work intensity if working-age adults have worked for under 20% of their 'work-time potential' over the last 12 months. Across the whole country, 11.4% of households are categorised as low work intensity, with Brussels registering the second-highest percentage in the country (20.2%) behind the Walloon province of Hainaut (20.6%).

The final indicator analyses 13 'deprivation items' linked to material and social deprivation, as defined by Eurostat. Belgians who are unable to afford 7 of the below points are considered to be at risk of poverty and social exclusion:

Paying bills on time

Affording to go on holiday away from home at least one week a year

Affording a meal which includes meat, fish, or a 'vegetarian equivalent' once every two days

Owning a car

Affording to 'properly' heat their home

Replacing damaged furniture

Replacing damaged or worn-out clothes

Owning two pairs of shoes

Having an internet connection at home

Getting together with friends/family for a drink/meal at least once a month

Regular leisure activities (playing sports, going to the cinema or a concert)

'Spending a small sum of money on themselves each week'

Across the country, 6.2% of Belgians are unable to meet seven of these criteria, with the figure in the capital reaching 13.9%.

Stark contrast between regions

Overall, around one in five citizens, amounting to 2.1 million people, fall under the poverty threshold in at least one of these indicators. There is some positive news, however: a comparison between Statbel's report from 2019 and last year's statistics shows a decrease in risk of poverty and exclusion across all indicators:

At risk of poverty of social exclusion: 20% in 2019, 18.2% in 2025

At risk of (monetary) poverty: 14.8 in 2019, 11.8% in 2025

Severe materal and social deprivation: 6.3% in 2019, 6.2% in 2025

Work intensity: 12.8 in 2019, 11.4% in 2025

A breakdown of the 2024 figures by regions, meanwhile, reveals a stark contrast between different areas of the country.

The highest figures are found in Brussels, with 37.3% of Belgians in the capital considered to be vulnerable to poverty and social exclusion. This proportion drops by around two-thirds in the Flemish region, where 12.9% are at risk, while Wallonia registered an overall rate of 21.8%.

Beyond regional discrepancies, there are also notable differences in terms of socioeconomic divisions. Single-parent families registered the highest risk of poverty and social exclusion, with a rate of 38.3%, while childless couples under 65 are the least liable, at 12%. Employment status is also a major factor, with 68.5% of unemployed individuals at risk of poverty and social exclusion, compared to just 6.4% of those working.

