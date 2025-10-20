Delhaize launches new range of 'hybrid' food product

Delhaize logo at the headquarters of supermarket chain. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Supermarket chain Delhaize is launching a new range of "hybrid" food products, in which part of the meat content is replaced with vegetables.

Starting at the end of the month, customers will find hybrid salami, chicken fillets and burgers on supermarket shelves, the retailer announced on Monday.

According to Delhaize, growth in sales of fully plant-based meat substitutes has stagnated, prompting the company to explore this hybrid approach as a way to reduce meat consumption.

The initial range will include chicken fillets, salami, minced meat, chipolatas and burgers, with part of the meat replaced by vegetables such as courgettes and beans.

Delhaize says the products contain 30% less fat than traditional versions, while maintaining "the same taste and texture."