Shake-up at Delhaize as CEO steps down after eight years

The AD Delhaize logo pictured at a Delhaize supermarket, Thursday 16 January 2025 in Merelbeke. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Delhaize has announced that its CEO, Xavier Piesvaux, will step down at the end of the year to take up another role within parent company Ahold Delhaize.

Piesvaux, who has led the Belgian supermarket chain since 2017, will remain in place until 1 January 2026 to ensure a smooth handover to his successor, Alexandros Boussis.

During his tenure, Piesvaux oversaw the retailer’s move to a fully franchised model in 2023, a major shift that saw 128 company-operated stores converted to franchise ownership.

Boussis joined Delhaize in 2011 and has held several senior positions in finance and commerce. He has been a member of the company’s executive committee since 2019.

