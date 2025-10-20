Woman asks ChatGPT to pick lotto numbers and wins $100,000

Illustration picture shows the ChatGPT artificial intelligence software, which generates human-like conversation, Friday 03 February 2023 in Lierde. Credit : Belga

An American woman is eternally grateful to ChatGPT.

According to HLN, Tammy Carvey (45) asked the popular AI chatbot to choose a series of lotto numbers for her. And with success: she promptly won $100,000, or more than €85,000, with the numbers.

Tammy Carvey, 45, from Wyandotte, Michigan, rarely plays games of chance. At the end of September, she decided to take a chance when the jackpot in the popular American Powerball lottery reached a record high.

"The jackpot had grown to over $1 billion, so I bought a ticket online," Tammy told American media. She didn't immediately know which numbers she wanted to play with. "I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers. I played with those numbers."

As it turned out, life can be a lucky thing! Tammy matched four out of five numbers, as well as the Powerball. Because she also picked the Power Play option, a multiplier, she ultimately won a whopping $100,000. "My husband and I couldn't believe it," Tammy says she could really use the money to pay off her house.

Although the American used AI to choose her numbers, her winnings are "entirely due to luck," the Michigan Lottery emphasises. "The results of all lottery draws are random and cannot be predicted using artificial intelligence or other number-generating tools," the lottery states.