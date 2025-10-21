More sharks spotted in the North Sea: scientists issue call for help

The body of a basking shark on the beach at La Panne, on the North Sea, on Saturday, 29 October 2016. Credit : Belga

Two shark species, the small-spotted catshark and the spiny dogfish, are being sighted with increasing frequency in the waters of the North Sea, researchers say.

Over the past year, the Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) and the Institute for Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Research (ILVO) have fitted 140 sharks in the North Sea with tracking tags. Scientists are now appealing to the public to report any lost tags found along the coast.

Several harmless shark species inhabit the North Sea, including the small-spotted catshark, spiny dogfish, and basking shark. According to recent observations, the first two species have become much more common in recent years, a positive development, researchers say, as sharks play a vital role in maintaining marine biodiversity and ecological balance.

However, much remains unknown about their presence and behaviour. "Which species are here? Where and when do they appear? What habitats are crucial to them?" researchers are asking.

To fill these gaps, VLIZ and ILVO launched a telemetry programme last year, attaching tracking devices to sharks. "Telemetry literally gives us a map of a shark's movements,' explained researcher Jan Reubens.

"We can see when species pass through certain areas, which zones they avoid or prefer, and how that relates to factors such as temperature, seabed type, or food availability. This knowledge is essential for protecting vulnerable habitats and life stages."

In addition to telemetry, scientists are also using ultrasound, underwater cameras, and DNA analysis to study the species.

The two institutes issued a new appeal to the public on Tuesday: tracking tags can detach from sharks, either after their death or for other reasons, and wash up on beaches.

These devices contain valuable scientific data. Anyone who finds and returns a tag to VLIZ will receive a €30 reward or a free T-shirt.

Related News