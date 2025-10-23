Wolf Maurice missing for weeks and feared dead in Limburg

Wolf Maurice, pictured here in archive footage. Credit : INBO

Maurice, a wolf from the Hechtel-Eksel pack in Limburg, has not appeared on wildlife cameras since 28 August and is now presumed dead, the Flemish Agency for Nature and Forests has confirmed.

While other members of the pack continue to be spotted regularly, Maurice, identified genetically as GW2398m, has been missing for several weeks. Experts believe he has died and are reviewing camera footage and carrying out field investigations to determine what happened.

The cause of his presumed death remains unclear, with no evidence yet pointing to what might have occurred.

The rest of the pack, led by female wolf Noëlla (GW1479f), along with her seven 2025-born pups, has been seen hunting together. The young wolves, now nearing adulthood, are becoming more independent, but their inexperience could bring them closer to residential areas, the agency warned.

Officials also cautioned that the juveniles face a higher risk of being hit by vehicles, a recurring danger for wolves at this time of year.

