Two suspects placed under arrest warrant after July shooting in Ixelles

Police car. Credit: Belga / Paul Henri Verlooy

Two suspects have been placed under arrest warrants following a shooting in Brussels in early July, the Brussels public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on 5 July in Ixelles and left one person injured.

"Two individuals have been placed under arrest and charged with attempted murder and violations of the firearms law," confirmed Laura Demullier, spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor's office.

In the interest of the ongoing investigation, the prosecutor's office said it would make no further comment.

According to La Dernière Heure, the two suspects were placed under arrest in September, and one of them was reportedly detained upon returning from Egypt.