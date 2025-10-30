Two people shot in late-night incident in Saint-Gilles

Earlier this month, another shooting in Place Bethléem took place where . One bullet lodged in the frame of the office window of a school. Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

Emergency services were called to Place Bethléem in Saint-Gilles shortly before 3.20 am on Wednesday after reports of gunfire.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds, one on the square itself and another in Rue de Monténégro.

According to Bruzz, it remains unclear whether the two incidents are connected. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment, though their condition has not been disclosed.

Police officers and forensic teams were still on site on Thursday morning carrying out investigations.

Authorities have not yet released details about possible suspects or the motive behind the shootings.

The Brussels police zone confirmed that the inquiry is ongoing.

