Most Belgians are not financially prepared for death, study finds

Credit : Unsplash

Almost 70% of Belgians have not made any financial preparations for their death, according to a new study by AG Insurance.

The survey of 1,000 people found that three in five have no life or death insurance, while only one in eight says all their affairs are in order.

Experts warn that many underestimate the financial burden a death can bring, from funeral costs to outstanding mortgages and education fees.

"A death can have serious financial consequences for the surviving family," said Benny De Wyngaert, Director of Bank Channel and Life Insurance Development at AG Insurance.

The study found that younger adults are particularly unprepared. Fifty-seven per cent of Belgians under 45 said they feel "too young" to consider life insurance, even though they are often in a financially vulnerable phase of life with high living costs, loans or young children.

One in four respondents believes their loved ones would cope without financial support, while nearly half say the subject of death is taboo. Many admit to avoiding the topic out of discomfort or fear of future family conflict.

Only 12% of Belgians have mortgage protection insurance, and around 30% hold funeral or death cover, either privately or through their employer.

AG Insurance says it hopes the findings will encourage families to talk more openly about financial planning for death, a topic it argues should "find its place at the kitchen table of every Belgian family."

