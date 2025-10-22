Railway unions confirm they will participate in upcoming three-day strike

Railway unions organize the 'All together against Arizona' protest, organized as part of the 24-hour strike of the rail unions, Tuesday 15 April 2025, in Brussels South station (Zuidstation - Gare du Midi). The unions will fan out across the station to talk to passengers. A union concentration will take place on Place Horta. The group will go to the pension tower to demand that acquired rights be maintained. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

The socialist union ACOD Spoor confirmed on Wednesday that rail workers will join the three-day national strike planned for late November.

The strike action will take place on 24, 25, and 26 November against the Federal Government's budget cuts, unions announced on Tuesday.

Railway workers will strike on Monday, 24 November, followed a day later by a strike of all public services in Belgium on Tuesday, 25 November. A national strike will take place on Wednesday, 26 November, VRT reports.

The unions ACOD Spoor/GSP Cheminots, ACV/CSC Transcom, and VSOA Spoor/SLFP Cheminots have called on railway staff to participate in a 72-hour strike, according to ACOD Spoor’s national secretary, Nicky Masscheleyn.

The strike is scheduled to begin on 23 November at 10:00 pm and will continue until 26 November at the same time.

During rail strikes, alternative services will be arranged based on staff members who have expressed their willingness to work.

With the strikes, the unions want to speak out against the numerous austerity measures, such as the pension penalty and plans to make the labour market more flexible.