Belgium's rail sector will grind to a halt from 23 to 26 November as unions protest against the Federal Government's "authoritarian" stance.

Belgium's autonomous train drivers' union, SACT, announced on Monday it will join the nationwide 72-hour rail strike planned from 23 to 26 November, aligning itself with the country's three major rail unions.

In a statement filed with the joint union front, SACT said it was striking in response to the Arizona government's refusal to engage in dialogue or consider policy adjustments.

"Despite our repeated attempts to promote dialogue and reach a peaceful solution, the Arizona government continues its policy without leaving room for possible changes," the union declared, denouncing what it called a "closed and authoritarian attitude."

The walkout will begin at 10 p.m. on 23 November and end at the same time on 26 November.

The three major rail unions, ACOD Spoor/CGSP Cheminots, ACV/CSC Transcom and VSOA Spoor/SLFP Cheminots, had already announced the 72-hour strike last week.

Union leaders will meet again on Wednesday to discuss a broader action plan, suggesting that further protests may follow after the rail stoppage.

The strike coincides with a wider national movement announced by the FGTB, CSC and CGSLB unions, who have called for three days of coordinated strikes to oppose what they describe as the government's "social dismantling."

Rail and public transport will strike on 24 November, public services on 25 November, and a nationwide interprofessional strike is planned for 26 November.

