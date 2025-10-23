Belgium backs Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Morocco Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita and Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot pictured during the signing of an agreement between Belgium and Morocco on security, justice, and migration, on Thursday 23 October 2025, at the Egmont Palace, in Brussels. Credit : Belga

Belgium has announced its support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot confirmed following a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Prévot described Morocco's 2007 autonomy proposal as the most realistic and credible framework for achieving a "just and mutually acceptable" political solution to the long-standing territorial dispute. He said the move represents a "consolidation" of Belgium's previously stated position.

Bourita welcomed the announcement, calling it "an exceptional turning point" in bilateral relations. He noted that Belgium's stance brings it into line with the positions of 23 EU member states, and in some cases, even reflects stronger support for Morocco's initiative.

The two ministers also signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in judicial, security, and migration matters, with the aim of improving existing coordination and procedures.

