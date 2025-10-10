What to do in Brussels this weekend: 10 - 12 October

As the days get shorter and colder, it's getting increasingly less tempting to venture out of the house in the evenings. But there is so much to discover in Brussels around this time of year.

From free concerts, debates and discussions, to a science festival for all the family, Diwali, films, photography exhibitions and musicals, there is something for everyone. Find all our favourites below!

Art, music and culture

Festival des Libertés, Théâtre National, until Saturday 18 October

The much-loved Festival des Libertés is celebrating its 25th anniversary with another eclectic programme of debates, film screenings and concerts – many of which are free. Issues such as the place of men in feminism, tensions between trade unions and employers, and the rise of the far-right and secularism in a pluralistic society will be at the heart of the discussions.

Highlights include a tribute to Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain, a debate on why there are currently so many conflicts in the world and so many resources being allocated to warfare, a free photo exhibition dedicated to the women and girls in Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power, and various documentaries on societal issues, politics and freedom in the world.

Find more information here.

Brussels Diwali Festival, Atomium, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October

This weekend, get ready to experience an authentic Diwali. The Hindu festival of lights is returning to the foot of Brussels' iconic Atomium, celebrating the victory of light over darkness or good over evil, and is the largest Indian Festival in Europe.

Aside from the largest and most vibrant Bollywood parties, the two-day programme features classical, folk and Bollywood dance and a colourful fireworks show. Several food stands will serve up some of the best dishes from the country's various regions. Entry is free.

Find more information here.

Europalia España, various locations, until 1 February 2026

Celebrate Spain's National Day this Sunday at Europalia España, a four-month Spanish cultural event across Belgium which King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain officially opened on Tuesday. The festival's main exhibition is 'Luz y Sombra: Goya and Spanish Realism', held at Bozar. It explores themes of humour, social critique, and identity and puts Spanish master Francisco de Goya in the spotlight alongside over 70 other artists, including Picasso and Sorolla.

Beyond Bozar, the 30th edition of Europalia features over 100 events across 80 venues, covering visual arts, theatre, dance, music, film, and literature. Around 170 artists are taking part, in partnership with leading cultural institutions such as KVS, KMSKA, Concertgebouw Brugge, and S.M.A.K.

"Europalia is more than just a festival; it's a conduit for cultural exchange. In a world of increasing polarisation and division, art offers a beacon of hope and unity which pushes the boundaries of cultural expression," Christian Salez, General Director of Europalia, said at a press event last year.

Find more information here.

Abrupt Festival, various locations, until Sunday 12 October

The second edition of Abrupt Festival promises another diverse programme blending experimental music, jazz, visual arts, and sociopolitical debates and critical reflection. The ten events are spread across five iconic venues in the city: Reset, Reset Atelier, Bozar, Ancienne Belgique, and the St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral.

Abrupt's line-up includes an impressive mix of international and local talent, including Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, Kali Malone, Rival Consoles, Upsammy, dBridge & Madison Willing, Shackleton, and JVDA b2b Endor. There will also be thought-provoking conferences exploring contemporary cultural and social transformations, such as 'From tradition to contemporary: Echoes and rhythms of the Maghreb, Mashreq and beyond' at Reset Atelier on Saturday.

Find more information here.

Family friendly

I Love Science Festival, Tour & Taxis, from 10 to 12 October

With experiments, laboratories, events, debates, demonstrations, workshops and exhibitions all on offer, this festival will immerse visitors in the world of science and technology. Tour & Taxis will be packed with interactive stands, presenting everything from chemistry to coding, space, artificial intelligence, robots and environmental experiments.

From discovering your own cells under a microscope to testing wind power and a virtual reality cave walk, there really is something for everyone. The festival is for people of all ages and entrance is free.

Find more information here.

Who run the world?

Brussels International Women's Film Festival, various locations, until 15 October

This film festival, ran by feminist association 'Elles Tournent', is screening 11 feature films by women from over 30 countries worldwide, from Argentina, Belgium, Italy, Cameroon, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Morocco, Portugal, Qatar and more.

On this weekend's programme is 'The Long Road to the Director's Chair' by Norwegian director Vibeke Løkkeberg on Friday night, which captures the beginnings of the feminist film movement, drawing on archival footage from 1973, 'Abortion Dream Team' on Saturday, about four bold women running a support hotline, and Italian film 'La Vita da Grandi' by Greta Scaran on Sunday – a tender portrayal of a woman caring for her autistic brother.

Find more information here.

Musique Femmes Festival, various locations, until Saturday 11 October

This unique festival puts female composers and artists of classical, jazz and pop music in the spotlight and is the first of its kind in Belgium. This third edition pays tribute to French composer and pianist Cécile Chaminade; Austrian composer, pianist, and singer Marianna Martines; American jazz composer, pianist and organist Carla Bley; and British classical composer and violist Rebecca Clarke.

Audiences will witness new talent at the Saint-Gilles town hall on Friday, as students from the Royal Conservatoire in Brussels perform works by female composers. This will be followed by a show tracing the life and work of post-Romantic composer Cécile Chaminade.

On Saturday, four young female composers with different styles, ranging from contemporary music to jazz and audiovisual performances, will take to the stage.The festival will then close with the Spilliaert trio's performance and a piano concerto by renowned Belgian pianist Eliane Reyes, accompanied by the young Etesiane orchestra.

Find more information here.

Final weekend!

'Après le féminicide - Récits de celles qui restent', Maison du Peuple de Saint-Gilles, until 12 October

Eve-Anne HKS's free photography exhibition 'Après le féminicide - Récits de celles qui restent' ('After Femicide - Stories of those left behind') gives a voice to women who have lost a loved one to femicide – the killing of a woman or girl, in particular by a man and on account of her gender.

"I really want people to be able to identify with their everyday lives and find answers on how to act to combat this widespread violence. All these deaths are not isolated; they are not the work of one person. It is rather a societal issue," Eve-Anne, who also lost a loved one to femicide, told RTBF last year.

Through powerful portraits and testimonials, she pays tribute to the 231 victims of femicide in Belgium since 2017 and reveals the grief, the administrative struggles, and the resilience of those close to victims. There will also be guided tours to accompany the exhibition.

Find more information here.

Festival FrancoFaune, various locations, until Saturday 11 October

FrancoFaune shines a spotlight on the diversity, originality, and innovation of the global French-speaking music scene across Belgium, France, Switzerland and Québec. FrancoFaune's programme gives established artists carte blanche and puts emerging artists in the spotlight, with over 50 concerts in various unique venues in Brussels and Wallonia.

Earlier this year, music industry professionals selected CHOSE, an electro-pop artist from Liège, French rapper Imis Kill, and Liège-born singer and comedian Nsangu to perform at the festival's 12th edition.

Find more information here.

Mid-week activities

'Tick, tick...BOOM!', Stassart House, from 14 October to 2 November

The Bridge Theatre's latest production 'Tick, tick...BOOM!' is coming to Ixelles next week. This raw and deeply human musical by Jonathan Larson, the creator of the musical theatre smash hit RENT, follows Jon, a struggling composer living in New York City in 1990 who is about to turn 30. He has big ambitions but time is running out, and he must decide whether to stay and risk everything for a dream that may never come true or walk away before it’s too late.

Directed and choreographed by Ewan Jones, this semi-autobiographical story pulses with ambition, fear, and the relentless pressure of unrealised potential. Performances will be followed by a series of thought-provoking talks.

Find more information here.

