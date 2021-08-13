   
Using Covid pass for weddings or private events ‘goes too far,’ says Jambon
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 August, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Are You Covid-Safe?...
Using Covid pass for weddings or private events...
UK: Six dead after shooting in Plymouth...
Enquiry into nuclear plant sabotage comes to no...
Flood damage: Insurers agree to pay less than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 August 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Are You Covid-Safe?
    Using Covid pass for weddings or private events ‘goes too far,’ says Jambon
    UK: Six dead after shooting in Plymouth
    Enquiry into nuclear plant sabotage comes to no conclusion
    Flood damage: Insurers agree to pay less than 35c on the euro
    Pupils should still wear face masks when school restarts, experts recommend
    16-year-old drowned because of ‘treacherous’ spring tide
    19-year-old Belgian aims to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
    Covid-19: Patients in ICU up by 40%, but deaths are down
    The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns Red
    Belgium starts using Covid Safe Tickets for events from today
    Belgium accepts vaccine certificates from England and Wales from today
    Brussels remains red, south of Europe turns darker on travel map
    Belgian asylum minister refuses to stop forced return of Afghan refugees
    European Commission denounces Polish media law
    Oscar the seal will bask no more on De Haan beach
    Not all recalls for ethylene oxide are necessary, warns Belgium’s food safety agency
    Restos du Cœur launch appeal for material for school pupils
    Belgium now officially starts paying Covid experts advising the government
    Climate change: Can the world prevent irreversible tipping points?
    View more
    Share article:

    Using Covid pass for weddings or private events ‘goes too far,’ says Jambon

    Friday, 13 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga/Juliette Bruynseels

    The Covid Safe Ticket, which can be required at outdoor events from today, should not be made mandatory at weddings or other small private events, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

    From 1 September, the Covid Safe Ticket can also be used for indoor events, but some people are calling for it to be used at weddings, staff parties, and other private events before September.

    The federal government parties CD&V and Vooruit have endorsed this, but the Liberals and the Greens are against it and Jambon is not a big fan of the concept either.

    “It is going too far for me,” he said on Flemish radio on Friday, referring to a system such as that in France, where a Covid Pass is now also required for weddings or in bars and restaurants.

    Related News:

     

    Like the EU Digital Covid Certificate, Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket allows people to prove that they are fully vaccinated, have a negative test result, or recovered from the virus within six months.

    “Actually, the line that we as the Flemish government defend is that you can introduce [the Covid Safe Ticket] at events that normally also work with entry tickets,” Jambon said. “That is where I want to make the distinction.”

    From today, the Covid Safe Ticket can be required by organisers of outdoor events with at least 1,500 people. But Jambon has endorsed the Ticket’s use for smaller events, providing that they require an entrance ticket anyway.

    “I think you always have to leave the choice to the organisers: either you introduce this additional control of the Covid Safe Ticket or you organise the event according to the guidelines, with distance and masks,” he said.”