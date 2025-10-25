Waste collection prices 43% up in Flanders in ten years

Image of a white bag for residual waste. Credit: Belga/Jonas Hamers/ImageGlobe

Household waste collection in Flemish municipalities has become 43% more expensive in the past decade, according to Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Last year, an average Flemish family of two adults paid €54 for household waste collection. This figure was calculated using newly published waste tariffs collected by the Public Flemish Waste Agency (OVAM). Costs varied widely, ranging from less than €30 in municipalities like Zandhoven, Alken, Gingelom, and Wellen to €144 in Lier.

In seven out of ten municipalities, residents are paying more for waste collection compared to previous years. The cost has risen by 43% since 2015, significantly higher than the 30% inflation rate in Belgium over the same period. Less than a quarter of municipalities managed to keep their fees unchanged. Maldegem, in East Flanders, was a notable exception, where waste collection actually became cheaper.

Further price increases are expected in the coming years. More municipalities are adopting a differentiated tariff system, where fees depend on the amount of waste produced. This approach aims to encourage better waste sorting among residents.

