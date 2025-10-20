Brussels steps up efforts to clean up its shopping streets

Credit : Belga

A series of measures has been rolled out across the capital to improve cleanliness along its main shopping streets. Brussels-Propreté announced on Monday.

Working in partnership with the Brussels Region, the City of Brussels and Brussels Environment, the agency aims to combine awareness campaigns with tighter inspections targeting local businesses.

According to Brussels-Propreté, a large number of shopkeepers in the city have failed to sign a contract with an approved waste collector, despite it being a legal requirement. The agency also reports that many business owners continue to use the white rubbish bags meant for household waste, "shifting the cost of professional waste collection onto the wider community".

Adding to the problem, commercial bins and bags are often poorly sorted or left out for collection at the wrong times.

"This situation, unfortunately, creates major cleanliness issues and damages both residents' quality of life and the overall image of the region," the agency said.

In response, awareness and enforcement actions have been launched, focusing on illegal dumping from business activity and repeat offences that spoil the appearance of shopping streets.

After an initial round of awareness campaigns in recent days, the operation has now moved into a phase of issuing fines. The City of Brussels carried out the first inspections on Monday.

Out of more than 2,000 rubbish bags checked, the city's waste enforcement team found over 470 that didn't comply with regulations. Investigations are underway to identify and fine those responsible.

By the end of 2025 and well into 2026, the agency plans to extend the scheme to any municipality that wishes to join the initiative.