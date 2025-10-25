Belgium switches back to winter time on Saturday night

Credit: Belga

Belgium will switch to winter time this weekend as clocks go back one hour at 03:00 on Sunday, granting an extra hour of sleep.

This adjustment means darker evenings, with nightfall coming an hour earlier, but mornings will be brighter.

The biannual clock change has been in place since 1977, introduced to save energy following the oil crisis of the 1970s. However, the effectiveness of this measure has been disputed.

Critics argue that energy savings are minimal and highlight the disruptions to human biological clocks, which regulate crucial processes like sleep within a 24-hour cycle.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed scrapping clock changes altogether. Initial surveys showed strong public support for the idea, with 83% of Belgians in favour of abolishment. However, progress stalled in December 2019 due to a lack of agreement among EU member states.

It was decided that each country could choose its preferred time standard, but the proposal has since reached an impasse.

For now, countries across Europe, including Belgium, continue the practice of adjusting the clocks twice a year, for summer time in March and winter time in October. Belgium’s next switch to summer time is scheduled for Sunday, 29 March 2026.

