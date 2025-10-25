Oosterweel link: bypass open towards the Netherlands

The Lantis construction site of the Oosterweelverbinding near the 3M plant. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Just after 6:00 on Saturday morning, the first vehicles drove on the new bypass on the Antwerp Ring towards the Netherlands, according to construction company Lantis.

Drivers departing from the AFAS Dome near the Sportpaleis no longer need to use the viaduct in Merksem.

Starting Monday, preparatory works will begin for the future bypass heading towards Ghent and Brussels. These works are expected to cause significant traffic disruptions, especially during the autumn holidays. The construction will last until Monday, 3 November, Lantis has warned.

The current bypass is a temporary motorway designed to remain in use for eight years, at a cost of over €300 million. It spans 5.5 kilometres, has three lanes in each direction, and a maximum speed limit of 70 km/h.

Drivers are encouraged to consult the Oosterweelverbinding and Slim naar Antwerpen platforms to plan their routes and consider alternative transport options where possible.

