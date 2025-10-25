Cosy crowds on Boektopia's first day

Royal Library on the Mont des Arts

Boektopia has opened its doors in Kortrijk, showcasing more than 11,000 books for readers of all ages during the autumn break.

The event takes place at Kortrijk Xpo, which welcomed visitors from 10am on Saturday. Enthusiastic book lovers had queued early to be among the first to enter, creating a lively atmosphere on the opening day.

Over nine days, hundreds of national and international authors will gather at Boektopia to sign their books. The programme features various activities, including performances, lectures, and live podcast recordings.

This year marks the first edition with Lore Vanaudenhove as the event’s director. “We’re fully ready and delighted to get started,” Vanaudenhove said. She explained that the fair offers a diverse experience, including book signings, storytelling sessions, audio spaces, and even bouncy castles. “We aim to provide a broad programme ranging from literary gems to accessible popular fiction and the latest cookbooks. Our visitors are incredibly varied, representing a cross-section of society. Books truly are for everyone.”

Attending the festival for the first time is author Tom Lanoye, alongside other notable names such as Geert Mak, Lara Taveirne, and Marieke De Maré. International authors JoJo Moyes, Toni Coppers, Jo Claes, Scarlett St. Clair, M.J. Arlidge, Helen Fields, and J.D. Barker are also participating.

The festival welcomes younger audiences as well, with appearances from children’s author Marc de Bel, as well as popular characters such as K3, Bumba, Camille, Kapitein Winokio, and Timon Verbeeck.

