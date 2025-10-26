4,000 protest to save contemporary art museum in Antwerp

Museum of Modern Art 'M HKA' Antwerp. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

The 25-hour demonstration at M HKA, the contemporary art museum in Antwerp, has concluded, with around 4,000 people showing their support over the weekend, according to organisers of “Museum in Peril.”

The protesting group opposes plans to alter the museum’s current function after the Flemish government recently announced that Antwerp’s collection would be transferred to Ghent.

Flemish Minister of Culture, Caroline Gennez, stated in the Flemish Parliament that the collection will not, as some feared, be transported by truck from M HKA to Ghent.

However, Gennez clarified that Ghent’s contemporary art museum, S.M.A.K., will take responsibility for managing Antwerp’s contemporary art collection in future, as part of the larger Flemish Community art collection.

The minister explained that the objective is to have M HKA and S.M.A.K. collaboratively strengthen the Flemish Community’s contemporary art collection. Under the plan, M HKA would become an international art centre focusing on visual arts, including spaces for exhibitions, artist residencies, workshops, and educational activities.

The organisers of “Museum in Peril” oppose this proposal, advocating instead for M HKA to retain its current form and receive adequate resources.

