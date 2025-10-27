Monday 27 October 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Car fleeing police hits 9-year-old child in Antwerp
Credit : Belga

A car fleeing a police check in Antwerp struck a nine-year-old child on Sunday, local police confirmed. The child was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Officers are still searching for the driver.

The incident occurred during a police operation targeting public disturbances in the districts of Borgerhout and Deurne-Zuid. The driver of a foreign-registered vehicle sped off after spotting the police checkpoint.

Moments later, the car hit a child who was playing nearby. Police pursued the vehicle and later found it, but someone else was behind the wheel at that time.

An officer involved in the chase was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

