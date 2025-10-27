Antwerp court upholds detention of two suspects in foiled terrorist plot

Antwerp Courthouse. Credit: © Belga

The Antwerp Court of Appeal has confirmed the pre-trial detention of two suspects for another month, rejecting their appeal as unfounded, the Federal Public Prosecutor announced on Monday.

The pair had appealed against a decision issued by the council chamber on 15 October, which upheld their preventive detention.

The court ruled that there were sufficient serious indications of guilt relating to the attempted terrorist assassination, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, and preparation of a terrorist offence. It also deemed that continued detention was necessary to ensure public safety.

