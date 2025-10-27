King Philippe and Queen Mathilde meet Pope at the Vatican

Credit : Belgian Royal Palace on X

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited the Vatican on Monday for a private audience with Pope Leo XIV, underscoring the enduring diplomatic and spiritual links between Belgium and the Holy See.

The royal couple were received in the San Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before meeting the Pope to discuss humanitarian issues, social challenges and the ongoing importance of faith in public life.

Queen Mathilde drew attention for wearing white, a privilege reserved for a select few Catholic queens and princesses known as le privilège du blanc. The tradition is shared by only a handful of royals, including Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg.

During their meeting, the King and Queen expressed satisfaction with the strong relationship between Belgium and the Vatican. Their discussions touched on several global concerns, including Africa, the war in Ukraine and efforts to promote international peace.

The visit follows the couple’s attendance at the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in January 2023, further reinforcing the Belgian monarchy’s long-standing ties with the Catholic Church.

