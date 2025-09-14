Leo XIV celebrates 70th birthday

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost (prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops) attends a mass on the third of nine days of mourning for late Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Credit: Belga / Catholic Press Photo

Pope Leo XIV, who turned 70 on Sunday, thanked thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican with banners wishing him a happy birthday following the Angelus prayer.

“Dear friends, it seems you know that I’m 70 years old today,” he said with a smile to the crowd.

The Pope expressed gratitude to God, his parents, and all those who had prayed for him, concluding his remarks with a simple gesture of applause for the gathered crowd.

The Vatican has not scheduled any official celebrations for the Pope’s birthday, although he is set to preside over a Mass in the afternoon to honour 21st-century martyrs.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV has received numerous birthday greetings from Italian political leaders, including the President of the Republic, the President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

