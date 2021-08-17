   
The Paralympic Games to take place behind closed doors
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021
Latest News:
The Paralympic Games to take place behind closed...
Health minister pushing for mandatory vaccination of health...
Two Belgian supermarket retailers to ban all broiler...
More than 500 Covid patients in hospital for...
The Recap: All Eyes on Afghanistan as Taliban...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 August 2021
    The Paralympic Games to take place behind closed doors
    Health minister pushing for mandatory vaccination of health care staff
    Two Belgian supermarket retailers to ban all broiler chickens from 2026
    More than 500 Covid patients in hospital for first time in 2 months
    The Recap: All Eyes on Afghanistan as Taliban Takes Over
    Construction costs continue to rise but stability is on the horizon
    Brussels’ flower carpet replaced by Covid-safe floral tour
    Brussels police launch new street harassment awareness project
    IKEA introduces shuttle bus to and from Antwerp store to reduce traffic
    Government gives go-ahead for evacuation mission from Afghanistan
    Tens of thousands attended festivals without major restrictions this weekend
    Refugee crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban enters Kabul without meeting resistance
    Mobile psychologists to support flood victims until end of September
    One year to process waste from July floods in Wallonia
    Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM on Friday
    Flanders to invest €15 million in own protective materials stock
    Migration minister makes U-turn on decision to send people back to Afghanistan
    Ghent scientists develop vaccine against potato blight
    Coalition parties call for action to increase Brussels’ vaccination rate
    The Dutroux case, and how it changed Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    The Paralympic Games to take place behind closed doors

    Tuesday, 17 August 2021

    Bruno Vanhove, Jef VAndorpe, Michele George, and Piotr Van Montagu. Credit: Belga

    The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will run from 24 August to 5 September, will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers confirmed on Monday.

    A zero-spectator policy will be in place on all competition sites in Tokyo as well as in neighbouring prefectures of Saitama, Shizuoka, and Chiba, all of which are currently in a state of health emergency. Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, arrived in Japan on Monday.

    Organisers had previously hoped to allow the public to view events in Shizuoka – where cycling competitions are held – but with numbers limited to 5000 spectators, half of the venue’s capacity. However, the surge in coronavirus cases has made this impossible.

    There are, however, a few exceptions to the ban on spectators, with school children permitted access to the Games at the request of local authorities.

    Despite the restrictions, it is practically impossible to completely exclude spectators from viewing events when these take place on open streets. Although organisers requested the public refrain from coming to the trackside to watch competitions, thousands of Japanese spectators flanked roadsides for Olympic events such as the marathon, triathlons, and road cycling races.

    Related Posts

    Since the start of the Olympic Games on 23 July, the daily number of Covid-19 cases has more than doubled in Tokyo – largely due to the contagious Delta variant.

    On Monday, the Japanese government announced states of health emergency in seven new prefectures: Ibarakim, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka. Emergency measures will be in place until 12 September, with emergency states in other prefectures extended to the same date.

    4,400 athletes are expected to participate in the Paralympic Games to compete in 539 events in 22 sports. 167 countries will this year be represented – a record after the 164 that competed in London in 2012.

    The Belgian delegation comprises 32 athletes.

    The Brussels Times