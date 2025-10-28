Conflicting claims emerge after young police officer takes her own life

Elisa was a mother-of-one. Credit: Handout

A young police officer from Charleroi has taken her own life after allegedly suffering sexual abuse and harassment at work.

Elisa, 30, who was a mother-of-one, shot herself with her service pistol on the night of Monday, 20 October, hours before she was expected to report for duty.

Her parents told RTL Info that they had noticed changes in their daughter in the months leading up to her death. They said she went from being outgoing and motivated to anxious and depressed.

They later learned that Elisa had filed a complaint for sexual harassment and rape against a fellow officer from the Charleroi police zone. Elisa reportedly received hospital treatment for post-traumatic stress and took time off work to recover, but returned to the workplace in August.

In an interview with the broadcaster, Elisa’s mother said: “It apparently started in 2021, and she hasn't told anyone in the family...She told me she was going to pull through. But somehow, it wouldn't leave her; she told me she was re-living what happened again."

According to RTBF, the accused officer was suspended from his job in June, but charges against him were were dropped due to insufficient evidence. After learning that his suspension was set to be lifted, Elisa reportedly “feared coming face to face” with him in the workplace.

A ‘personal and private motive’

Yesterday, the Charleroi public prosecutor’s office confirmed that an investigation into workplace harassment was ongoing, but said that a “personal and private motive” was the cause of Elisa’s suicide.

A spokesperson told RTBF: “The prosecutor's office confirms the existence of an investigation into harassment in the workplace currently being conducted by the Hainaut Labour Auditorate.

“Following the statement made by the police officer in this context, a criminal file was opened on the charge of rape in question of a member of the Charleroi police zone. Following the duties carried out, this criminal information was however processed without criminal prosecution due to insufficient evidence.

“Following the suicide of the police officer, the prosecutor's office opened an investigation. Investigations were carried out, including the analysis of the victim's telephone and the interview of a relative.

“The evidence gathered confirms that a personal and private motive was at the origin of the fatal act, which does not corroborate the information communicated until now."

Elisa's family are said to be "greatly surprised" by the finding. Their lawyer, Frank Discepoli, told RTL Info that the prosecutor had drawn "premature conclusions". According to Discepoli, the harassment experienced by Elisa "left deep scars" and constituted a "major source of psychological suffering". Her parents are reportedly considering filing a civil lawsuit to get to the bottom of what happened.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts can contact the Suicide Prevention Centre hotline at 0800/32/123. The service is anonymous, free and available 24/7. More information can be found here. Un pass dans l'impasse can be reached at 0817/77/150. In Flanders, the helpline 1813 can be reached 24/7.

Related News