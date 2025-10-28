Two Brussels journalists attacked while filming a report in Anderlecht

Credit : ARCHistory 2018

A BX1 camera team was attacked on Monday morning while filming a report on parking issues in Anderlecht.

The journalists had gone to Lemmens Square to investigate why parking.brussels agents no longer patrol the area, reportedly due to threats and violence. According to BX1, no inspectors have set foot there for ten years out of fear of being assaulted.

"From the moment we arrived, we could feel the tension. Several masked men were already on the square. To avoid any trouble, I went to tell them we would be doing an interview but that they wouldn’t be filmed," the journalist said.

The team set up their equipment to interview Pierre Vassart, the spokesperson for parking.brussels. "The interview went well at first. I managed to ask a few questions, but after about five minutes, we heard the crash of a glass bottle. At first, we didn't understand what was happening. When I turned around, I saw three masked people, and we immediately knew we had to leave," she added.

The journalist, her camerawoman and the parking.brussels spokesperson hurried back to their vehicle as the masked individuals closed in. Even once inside their car, bottles continued to be thrown at them. Thankfully, no one was injured.

BX1 strongly condemned the attack, calling it an assault on press freedom. "Our journalists were simply doing their job, informing the public. The freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy, and nothing can justify violence against those who bring reality from the ground," the newsroom said in a statement, expressing full support for its two journalists.

