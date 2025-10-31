What is All Saints' Day, and what is open in Belgium on 1 November?

On All Saints' Day, people put down chrysanthemums on their loved ones' graves. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Tomorrow, Saturday 1 November, is All Saints' Day – a day widely celebrated holiday across Belgium. What does it mean to observers, and how does it affect services and stores?

Every year, 1 November marks the celebration of All Saints' Day, also known as All Hallows' Day or the Feast of All Saints in countries with a Christian tradition. It follows All Saints' Eve on 31 October, more popularly known as Halloween. This signifies the start of the three-day period of remembrance of the dead.

The holiday commemorates the "communion of saints" and honours the belief that those who have gone to heaven continue to be bound to those who remain on Earth.

Observers not only remember all known saints and martyrs, but they also honour faithful devotees or loved ones who have died but led others to a life of faith.

Many Belgian families visit the graves of their loved ones and decorate them with candles and flowers – specifically chrysanthemums, which many say represent eternal life, and are sold in supermarkets and flower stores around this time of the year.

Devotees commemorating the dead also attend mass, and a special service is held at many churches. The day after All Saints' Day, on 2 November, the 'Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed' (All Souls' Day) is celebrated, when the Church remembers and prays for the faithful departed.

While 1 November is recognised as an official public holiday in Belgium, meaning most people are off work if it is does not fall on a weekend, 2 November is not a public holiday.

What is (not) open today?

As with other public holidays in Belgium, public and administrative services will not operate on All Saints' Day, and neither will banks (although online banking remains accessible). Postal services are also closed for the day, meaning no letters, packages or newspapers will be delivered.

Belgium's national railway service SNCB, bus service De Lijn and Brussels public transport company STIB will continue to operate during the bank holiday, but at a reduced Sunday service schedule.

As for groceries, the vast majority of supermarkets across the country – Aldi, Cora, Lidl, Colruyt, Makro and Okay – will also be closed. Shops that usually remain open on Sundays and public holidays are likely to be open, such as most Carrefour and Delhaize supermarkets, as well as some Intermarché and Spar shops, albeit with adjusted hours. The website of the store in question usually shows whether it is open.

Various smaller stores may remain open for the holiday, depending on the choices made by their independent shop owners. Most restaurants, bars and cafés will remain open to the public, unless they are usually closed on Saturdays.

Many shopping malls and retail shops across the country, such as City 2 and Docks Bruxsel, will also remain closed. Most other stores, such as those on Rue Neuve in Brussels, will also be shut. However, various smaller shops may open, depending on their management.

Most pharmacies will remain closed, but people can contact the pharmacist-on-duty in their municipality for urgent needs and medication. Your nearest on-duty pharmacy can be found here.

While most doctors will not be working either, those in need of medical care on this public holiday can get help from an on-call doctor by dialling 1733 (possible in Dutch, French, German and English).

Police services remain accessible at all times, but district offices are closed, meaning they are not available for administrative matters. Those needing urgent police assistance should call the emergency number 112.