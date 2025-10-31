Over 8,600 jobs up for grabs in Wallonia ahead of holidays

Over 8,600 jobs are currently available in Wallonia across a range of sectors as businesses prepare for the busy end-of-year period, the Walloon employment office Forem announced on Friday.

The vacancies are concentrated in retail, hospitality, tourism, transport and logistics sectors that typically see increased demand during holidays such as Halloween, Saint Nicholas Day, Christmas and New Year's.

Of the 44,000 listings currently on Forem's website, around 1,800 are in transport and logistics, 2,300 in hospitality and tourism, and more than 4,500 in retail and large-scale distribution.

Roughly half of the contracts on offer are permanent positions, while others are fixed-term or temporary contracts with the potential to lead to long-term employment.

"Short-term contracts can be a springboard to more stable jobs," Forem said, noting that many seasonal workers are re-hired after the holidays.

At least three-quarters of the available positions require little or no experience, creating opportunities for job seekers, particularly those nearing the end of their unemployment benefits, Forem added.

