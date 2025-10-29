'It turned out to be a hoax', says Molenbeek mayor following call over a man stabbing his mother

Credit : Belga

Police in Brussels-West lifted the security perimeter on Avenue Carl Requette in Molenbeek late Wednesday morning after discovering that an earlier emergency call was a hoax.

Officers had intervened around 9 a.m. following a report of a violent incident between a mother and her son. As a precaution, the area was cordoned off and bus line 87 was diverted.

"It turned out to be a false alarm," said acting mayor Amet Gjanaj (PS). "Police contacted the mother, who does not live there and is in good health. Checks at the scene confirmed no one was inside. It appears to have been a malicious hoax carried out using a sophisticated system with several relays."

No incident was found, and police have opened an investigation into the false report. The security perimeter was lifted around 11.30 a.m., and a report has been filed against the individual responsible.

