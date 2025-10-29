Police standoff in Molenbeek after man allegedly stabs his mother

Credit : Belga

A tense police operation is underway in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean after a man suspected of stabbing his mother barricaded himself inside his home on Avenue Carl Requette on Wednesday morning.

Special police units from Brussels-West have been deployed to the scene, where negotiators are attempting to make contact with the suspect, who has so far refused to surrender.

The incident reportedly took place earlier in the morning in a house near Place de la Duchesse de Brabant, according to SudInfo. The victim, an elderly woman, was stabbed, though her condition remains unclear.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area, with traffic completely halted around Avenue Carl Requette and nearby streets as police secure the perimeter. The motives behind the attack are still unknown, and the operation remains ongoing.

