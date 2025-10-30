Date announced for opening of Brussels Christmas Market

Credit : Bruxelles.be

The festive season is around the corner, and the annual Brussels Christmas market draws in thousands of visitors each year.

Brussels Winter Wonders festival is set to return for its 24th edition from 28 November 2025 to 1 January 2026, city officials announced on Wednesday.

Festivities at Place De Brouckère will continue until 4 January, so shoppers have plenty of time to visit and soak up the atmosphere.

The event, one of Europe's most visited Christmas markets, drew more than 4.2 million visitors last year.

This year's market will once again spread across central Brussels, including the Grand Place, the Bourse, Place De Brouckère, Place Sainte-Catherine, the Vismet, Place de la Monnaie and Mont des Arts.

Stalls will open daily from noon to 10 pm, closing earlier at 6 pm on 24 and 31 December and 4 January.

More details are available at plaisirsdhiver.be.

