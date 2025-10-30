Chaos at Charleroi Airport as queues cause delays and missed flights

Charleroi Airport. Credit: Belga.

Charleroi Airport has descended into chaos this week, with passengers facing long queues, significant delays and even missed flights during the busy autumn holidays, Sudinfo reports.

Airport officials blame the disruption on an unprecedented influx of between 33,000 and 37,000 passengers per day, combined with staff absences among security personnel and travellers arriving late for boarding.

The airport says measures are being taken to strengthen staffing and to delay boarding gate closures where possible in an effort to limit the impact on passengers.

However, Sudinfo notes that travellers who miss their flights are unlikely to be compensated. "In most cases, we do not grant refunds," an airport spokesperson said. "Many complaints come from passengers who arrived after the three-hour check-in deadline or cannot prove they were on time."

Passengers are being urged to allow extra time to reach the airport as the surge in travellers continues.