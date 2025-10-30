More flights between Brussels and Tokyo from March

Credit : Belga

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced it will increase the number of flights between Brussels and Tokyo from two to three per week starting in March 2026. The move comes as the airline celebrates the tenth anniversary of its Brussels–Narita route.

The direct connection between the two capitals was first launched on 25 October 2015. Since then, more than 550,000 passengers have travelled the route, according to figures released by ANA and Brussels Airport.

The airline said the added frequency reflects growing demand for travel between Belgium and Japan, both for business and tourism. The route remains the only direct link between the two countries..

Related News