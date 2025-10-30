Puma to cut 900 jobs after sales slump

Picture shows the Puma logo on Monday 13 April 2015, in Ledeberg. Credit: Belga

German sportswear brand Puma announced on Thursday it will cut around 900 administrative jobs by the end of 2026 following a sharp drop in sales this year.

The company's revenue fell by 8.5% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, totalling €5.97 billion. Puma also reported a net loss of €308.9 million, compared with a €257.1 million profit during the same period last year.

Under its new chief executive Arthur Hoeld, Puma plans to refocus on its core markets, including football, running and sports fashion. The company described 2026 as a “transition year” ahead of a hoped-for return to growth in 2027.

