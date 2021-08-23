   
Unions consider strike over Brussels Airlines staff shortages
Monday, 23 August, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Staff working for Brussels Airlines are discussing strike action towards the end of August if demands to ease pressure on cabin crews are not met.

    A strike notice, set for an indefinite period, was filed after talks over staffing issues failed last Thursday. Brussels Airlines had proposed 20 new recruitments, but unions said this was not sufficient to ease the workload.

    “The management categorically refuses to negotiate structural solutions for the improvement of the collective agreements imposed by Lufthansa in 2020,” reads an announcement from the union.

    “The unions and their representatives will now inform the staff. They have been under pressure since the beginning of the summer period, following a long period of economic unemployment,” it adds, according to Belga.

    Exactly what measures will be taken in response will be decided in talks with employees. While a strike remains one possible outcome, it is less preferable for the unions given the impact it will have on passengers.

    “It is not the intention to punish the travellers,” Olivier Van Camp from the socialist trade union explained to local media.

    The management of Brussels Airlines has said it would continue to seek solutions, condemning “any social action that could harm customers and affect the workload of other staff members”.

    The Brussels Times