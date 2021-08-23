Big cities in Germany, Eastern Europe turn red on travel map

Cities like Berlin, Zürich and Sofia became red zones for travellers from Belgium on the map of Europe this weekend, following the latest update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Germany, which remained orange on the ECDC’s map for a long time, is now seeing large cities such as capital Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Cologne, as well as Münster, Detmold, Arnsberg, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein turn red.
In France, the last region of Val de Loire in the centre of the country, turned red as well, turning the French mainland completely red. Only the island of Mayotte still has an orange colour.
The whole of Bulgaria, including its popular city-trip destination capital city of Sofia, has now also turned red.
Liechtenstein has turned red for travellers coming from Belgium as well, as have the Swiss regions of Espace Mittelland, Zürich, and Eastern and Central parts of Switzerland.
The Greek regions of Eastern Macedonia, Thrace and Thessaly have now also coloured red, turning the entire country into a red zone.
East Middle Sweden, Småland and the islands, South Sweden, West Sweden and North Middle Sweden have now also been added to the Swedish red zones, and Greenland and the cultural regions of Lithuania have turned red as well.
Those returning from a green or orange zone do not need to be tested or quarantined.
However, all travellers wanting to enter Belgium after more than 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.
Since 1 July, the colour codes no longer matter for people who are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection, as they do not have to get tested or quarantine upon return to Belgium, according to the Belgian authorities.