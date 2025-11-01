Two young adults injured after stabbing in Bruges

Police tape. Credit: Belga

Two young adults were injured in a stabbing incident on Kuiperstraat in Bruges early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:00 and involved two individuals in their twenties, both of whom sustained knife wounds.

Authorities have confirmed that the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

The West Flanders public prosecutor’s office stated that the stabbing resulted from an altercation among youths.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time, according to the prosecutor’s office.

