"Lisez-vous le belge" campaign promoting Belgian literature returns in November

Credit: Belga

The campaign “Lisez-vous le belge?” (Do you read Belgian?) returns this November to celebrate Belgian Francophone literature in Wallonia and Brussels.

First launched in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, the initiative aims to promote literature by Belgian Francophone authors. As with previous editions, the event will run for the entire month of November.

This sixth edition brings together over 600 cultural partners. It includes 75 bookshops, 259 libraries, 85 publishing houses, and 177 schools, among others. Altogether, 9,473 students, 374 classes, 280 teachers, and 37 literary critics will highlight an array of genres, from novels and poetry to essays, comics, children’s books, theatre, and even manga.

Participating publishers have selected more than 225 new titles across various genres to be showcased in bookshops, libraries, and on social media platforms this year.

A key innovation for this edition is the introduction of curated selections based on literary genres. Additionally, organisers have launched a contest offering readers a chance to win award-winning books from the Espiègles, the literary prizes of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

Local events such as workshops, author talks, book signings, and debates will also be part of the campaign across Brussels and Wallonia. The full schedule can be accessed on the official campaign website.

