Maldives becomes first country to fully ban tobacco consumption

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Credit: AFP

The Maldives has banned smoking for individuals born on or after 1 January 2007, becoming the first country in the world to implement legislation aimed at creating a smoke-free generation.

The law took effect on Saturday and was marked by a national torch relay. The event saw participation from schoolchildren, local government representatives, and officials from the Ministry of Health.

First Lady Saajidhaa Mohamed described the move as historic in a post on X. She said it is a “courageous, scientifically-backed step to break the vicious cycle of addiction and prevent diseases.”

Under the new law, anyone born on or after 1 January 2007 will be prohibited from purchasing, selling, or using tobacco products in the Maldives. The ban also includes a complete prohibition of vapes, regardless of age.

The restrictions apply not only to residents but also to tourists visiting the island nation.

In 2022, New Zealand introduced a similar generational smoking ban. However, the law was overturned the following year by a new government.

