Drone spotted in vicinity of Walloon military base

Several drones flew over the military camp in Marche-en-Famenne during the night from Saturday to Sunday, prompting an investigation by police and intelligence services.

Defence Minister Theo Francken confirmed that “four or five drones flew over the military camp” and described the incident as a serious security alert.

Francken stated that this was not a case of children flying drones as a prank but appeared to involve a deliberate operation, as the drones were specifically flying over the camp and were identified by military guards.

He emphasised that the matter raises the urgent need to acquire effective means to protect military installations from such threats.

Drones were also spotted near the Elsenborn military camp earlier in October, adding to growing concerns about security.