Emergency security meeting after drones disrupt Brussels Airport and military bases

The meeting is set to be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Credit : The Brussels Times with Belga.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever has called an emergency meeting of Belgium's National Security Council after multiple drones were spotted over Brussels Airport and two military air bases, triggering flight cancellations and widespread disruption.

Interior and Security Minister Bernard Quintin said the situation "requires a coordinated, national approach", adding that the safety of passengers and staff remains the top priority. The National Crisis Centre has already been activated to coordinate the response, although the exact timing of the security meeting has not yet been announced.

Flights at Brussels Airport were suspended twice on Tuesday night after three drones were detected in the area, causing delays and cancellations that continued into Wednesday morning.

The airport confirmed that 40 flights were cancelled, 16 departures and 24 arrivals, while long queues formed at service desks. Despite the disruption, the atmosphere reportedly remained calm, with between 500 and 1,000 passengers spending the night at the airport, where beds, food and drinks were provided.

The disruption was not limited to civilian airspace. Drones were also spotted over the Kleine-Brogel and Florennes air bases, two key sites for the Belgian Air Force. Local police confirmed several sightings but were unable to intercept the aircraft.

This is the first time air traffic at Brussels Airport has been halted due to drone activity, a growing concern across Europe. In recent months, similar incidents have forced temporary shutdowns at airports in Copenhagen, Oslo, Aalborg and Munich.

Minister Quintin has since called for stronger drone regulation and enforcement, urging that all drones in Belgium be registered and properly identifiable. "We must ensure that all drones are registered in Belgium," he said, adding that improved detection and identification systems are now essential.

