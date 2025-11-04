Karel de Grote Hogeschool Campus at Groenplaats in Antwerp. Credit: Wikipedia / CC BY 4.0

Karel de Grote University of Applied Sciences in Antwerp (KdG) launched an English-language Nursing bachelor's program that has already received around 700 pre-registrations, reported VRT.

The admissions for the academic year 2026-2027 will open on 6 January 2026, but applicants from more than 70 countries have already registered, a quarter of whom live in Belgium. There is a striking interest from African countries, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya in particular.

The course will be taught in English, but students will also receive Dutch language courses throughout the four-year training. Hence, graduates can immediately enter the labour market and fill a deficit, said Kris Achten, who coordinates international degree programmes at KdG.

The applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. For non-EEA nationals, the general deadline for the application is 28th May 2026; however, considering the high interest in the program, KdG advises applying as early as possible.

The course requires good proficiency in English, B2 or higher, and a secondary education certificate to apply. Besides that, no prior knowledge is required.

KdG organises an online info session about the course on 19 November. Register here.

The Brussels Times contacted KdG for more comments about the program and Dutch language courses, but has not received a reply by the time of publication.

Supply for the demand

The program is launched amid the rising demand for care personnel. Within the health care and social services sectors, the number of vacancies for nurses has been rising significantly. According to the numbers released at the request of Flemish MP Katrien Schryvers (CD&V) by the public employment service of Flanders (VDAB), 27 vacancies for nurses were added daily in 2024.

With 10,023 vacancies reported to VDAB, nurse was the most requested position in 2024.

The demand is set to remain long-term. Flanders will need 74,000 additional healthcare workers by 2040, Wallonia 42,000 and Brussels 8,300, according to a study by economist Johan Albrecht (UGent) commissioned by the think tank Itinera, on which De Tijd reported.

