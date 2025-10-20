Belgium approves healthcare budget 2026

Minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit : Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium's healthcare budget for next year was approved on Monday by the General Council of the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (INAMI).

The €42 billion budget was approved with 17 votes in favour and four abstentions, according to the office of the Federal Health Minister, Frank Vandenbroucke.

Two weeks ago, the INAMI insurance committee, which includes mutual insurance companies, healthcare providers and institutions, was unable to agree on a budget proposal. It was up to the Federal Government to formulate a proposal.

