Pro-Palestine group denounces police action during Antwerp protest

Image taken after a protest action for Palestine, in Antwerp, on Monday 03 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The Antwerp Coalition for Palestine has condemned interventions by the police during Monday night’s banned protest at City Hall.

Police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters towards Steenplein, the designated area for the demonstration. Three individuals were also detained administratively.

Protests at the Grote Markt in front of City Hall are always prohibited in Antwerp. Since mid-September, demonstrations on Suikerrui, near City Hall, have also been banned due to their size and perceived disruption.

Organisers had filed an emergency appeal on Monday with the Council of State. While the Council largely agreed with them, it rejected the urgency of the case, thereby upholding the ban.

The city administration maintained the ban, and police presence was heavy, as it has been in recent weeks. Clashes broke out, and water cannons were eventually used on dozens of protesters who refused to leave.

"People with mobility issues were forcibly pushed forward with batons, elderly individuals were sprayed with pepper spray in the face, and the crowd was soaked with water cannons despite the cold," the coalition stated.

The organisers emphasised the importance of the right to protest and called for policing that is "necessary and proportional."

They expressed hope that they will be allowed to hold their demonstration near City Hall next week. "We remain open to dialogue about how we can organise our peaceful protest for Palestine at City Hall," they said.

The city administration had warned in advance that the protest would only be permitted at Steenplein.

"The organisation has permission to demonstrate at Steenplein," stated David Cleiren, spokesperson for Mayor Els van Doesburg (N-VA). "Whenever they fail to adhere to these arrangements, the police act correctly. The right to protest does not mean you can do whatever you want, wherever you want."

Opposition party Groen criticised the police action, calling it “alarming” and announced plans to demand explanations from the mayor at the next city council meeting.

"What began as a peaceful weekly protest has been completely mismanaged by the city into an unnecessary confrontation, involving families, the elderly, and children," said Groen councillor Bogdan Vanden Berghe.

He added: "It is incomprehensible that the mayor is unable to engage in dialogue and treat citizens campaigning for peace and human rights with respect."