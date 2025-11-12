Thousands expected at Brussels solidarity march for Palestine this Sunday

Between 75.000 and 110.000 people marched in solidarity for Palestine at the national demonstration on 7 September 2025. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

A national solidarity march for Palestine will take place this Sunday in Brussels, a coalition of civil society organisations announced on Wednesday.

The demonstration will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a gathering at Gare du Nord, featuring speeches and artistic performances. At 3:00 p.m., participants will march towards Place Jean Rey via the city's inner ring, with their arrival scheduled for around 4:30 p.m.

On 7 September, a previous march in Brussels in support of Palestine drew between 70,000 and 110,000 participants.

The event is organised by groups including the Association belgo-palestinienne (ABP), the Beitna collective, CNCD-11.11.11, 11.11.11, and trade unions FGTB and CSC. The demonstrations aim to emphasise the need to maintain pressure on Israel.

Organisers stated that only the Palestinian national flag will be permitted during the march, following a request from the Palestinian community. They stressed the importance of a peaceful protest and warned that any display of support for war crimes, attacks on civilians, antisemitism, Islamophobia, or racism would result in expulsion from the event.

The statement criticised Israel's actions despite a fragile ceasefire in place since early October. Organisers accused Israel of continuing airstrikes in Gaza, which they claim have resulted in over 200 deaths since the truce began, while blocking vital humanitarian aid.

It further condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies, alleging aggressive settlement expansion in the West Bank and ongoing acts of ethnic cleansing.

Related News