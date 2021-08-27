‘Get first shot before 10 September’: last call for those who still want vaccine

Vaccination centre in Flanders Expo Ghent. Credit: Belga
People who have not yet been vaccinated but still want to be, should get their first shot in a vaccination centre before 10 September, according to the Flemish Agency for Care and Health.
The deadline to get a first shot in a vaccination centre is 10 September, because the Flemish centres are closing their doors on 15 October, and there should still be enough time for the second shot.
“Those who have not yet gone to a vaccination centre by then (10 September) are making it more difficult for themselves to be vaccinated afterwards,” the Agency said during a press briefing on Friday.
The date of 15 October was agreed to close the centres, meaning that the funding of the vaccination centres by the Flemish government will also stop step, according to Administrator-General of the Agency, said Dirk Dewolf.