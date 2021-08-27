   
‘Get first shot before 10 September’: last call for those who still want vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 August, 2021
Latest News:
‘Get first shot before 10 September’: last call...
‘Big test is still to come’: Belgium must...
Bike race in central Brussels sees Sunday road...
‘Unforgivable’: European Parliament condemns terrorist attack at Kabul...
Blood clot risk lower after vaccination than after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 August 2021
    ‘Get first shot before 10 September’: last call for those who still want vaccine
    ‘Big test is still to come’: Belgium must remain cautious in September
    Bike race in central Brussels sees Sunday road closures
    ‘Unforgivable’: European Parliament condemns terrorist attack at Kabul airport
    Blood clot risk lower after vaccination than after Covid infection
    Almost one in four Flemish school students is falling behind
    Teleworking recommendation lifted, but face mask obligation remains
    EU greenlights subsidies for gas-powered generation stations
    Odour nuisance from poultry facility in East Flanders could lead to company losing permit again
    Belgium in Brief: Testing The Vaccinated
    Farmers want to make it clear: the garden law does not apply to their fields
    What Brussels is doing to increase its vaccination rate
    Liege chocolate maker gets temporary home from Flemish baker
    Brussels extends stricter rules for hospitality sector until 30 September
    Despite weather, Belgian coast welcomes nearly 4 million tourists this summer
    Antwerp shooting was intended for victim’s brother
    Access to labour market increasingly difficult for young people
    Kabul suicide bombing: PM De Croo ‘horrified’
    Belgium tightens testing rules for the fully vaccinated from 31 August
    Number of coronavirus hospitalisations continues to decrease
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Get first shot before 10 September’: last call for those who still want vaccine

    Friday, 27 August 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Vaccination centre in Flanders Expo Ghent. Credit: Belga

    People who have not yet been vaccinated but still want to be, should get their first shot in a vaccination centre before 10 September, according to the Flemish Agency for Care and Health.

    The deadline to get a first shot in a vaccination centre is 10 September, because the Flemish centres are closing their doors on 15 October, and there should still be enough time for the second shot.

    “Those who have not yet gone to a vaccination centre by then (10 September) are making it more difficult for themselves to be vaccinated afterwards,” the Agency said during a press briefing on Friday.

    The date of 15 October was agreed to close the centres, meaning that the funding of the vaccination centres by the Flemish government will also stop step, according to Administrator-General of the Agency, said Dirk Dewolf.

    Related News:

     

    Some centres are closing earlier already, as keeping them open even though the number of vaccines being administered is decreasing to such an extent that keeping all of them open is unnecessary.

    In the runup to 15 October, closures will not just happen overnight, but centres may merge with others, or move to another (usually smaller) location, Dewolf explained.

    “Our main concern is that there remains a vaccination option within each first-line zone,” he said, adding that this way, the population always has at least one option.

    How vaccination will take place after 15 October is still being considered, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke, who said that “we are working out a number of scenarios.”

    The outcome, for example, will also depend on the decision about who else will receive a booster dose, in addition to people with underlying conditions.