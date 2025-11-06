Average rent for a studio in Brussels now nearly €800 per month

A poster for a KOT (studio for student) to rent. Credit: Belga/ Benoit Doppagne

The average monthly rent for a student room in Belgium this year is €590, including €105 for utilities, according to a Kotkompas study published on Thursday by Diggit StudentLife and real estate expert Stadim.

In Brussels, the average rent for a student room has risen to €695, with average studio rents reaching €795.

Rent prices vary depending on the type of student accommodation and its location. The most affordable option is a room without private bathroom facilities in Wallonia, costing €465 per month, utilities included.

This type of accommodation is slightly more expensive in Flanders, where the average is €490 per month, and notably higher in Brussels at €600. Utilities costs range from €85 to €110 depending on the region.

For rooms with private bathroom facilities, students pay an average rent of €580 per month: €500 in Wallonia, €620 in Flanders, and €695 in Brussels. Utility charges for these rooms range from €90 to €120.

Private studios remain the most expensive option. On average, they cost €640 in Wallonia, €700 in Flanders, and €795 in Brussels. Across Belgium, the average rent for a private studio is €685, with monthly utility bills ranging between €95 and €150.

Arne Hermans from Diggit StudentLife highlighted the role of local taxes, stating that they significantly impact the student housing market.

“Brussels, for instance, has doubled the tax on furnished rentals, which naturally affects rents. That said, the average price increase remains limited, with overall rents, including utility costs, generally keeping pace with inflation, around 2%.”

In 2024, the average student rent was €575 per month, while in 2020 it stood at €400.

