Danish home furnishing chain Jysk expands in Belgium

Illustration picture shows the logo of household goods chain Jysk in Jemeppe-Sur-Sambre. Credit: BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

The Danish furniture retailer Jysk is strengthening its presence in Belgium with a major expansion plan, including the acquisition of nine Leen Bakker stores and new openings across all former Cora shopping centres.

Leen Bakker, a Dutch home furnishings chain, has been under court-supervised restructuring and was forced to sell its 44 Belgian stores. According to L’Echo, Jysk has now reached agreements to take over nine of these locations including shops in Bruges, Liège, Huy and Marche-en-Famenne which are set to reopen under the Jysk banner early next year. The new owner has committed to offering roles to at least half of the current employees, with dedicated recruitment sessions planned.

A troubled retail sector

Jysk already operates around 70 stores in Belgium and more than 3,500 worldwide. Despite a retail landscape marked by bankruptcies and consolidation, including the recent struggles of Leen Bakker itself, the chain continues to invest heavily in expanding its physical network.

The company will also move into all seven former Cora sites, which are currently being redeveloped by Mitiska REIM. Each location, from Anderlecht to Messancy, will feature a mid-sized Jysk store with the brand’s latest showroom concept. The first openings are expected before the summer of 2026.

With these developments, Jysk is edging closer to its stated goal of reaching 125 stores in Belgium. The retailer also plans to boost its workforce from 800 to roughly 1,000 employees in the country.

Scandinavian design

Jysk’s expansion is reportedly driven by economies of scale and a strategy built around accessible pricing and convenience. Unlike Ikea and its massive warehouse-style stores, Jysk favors more compact retail spaces located closer to customers.

“Our Scandinavian approach to sleep and interior design fits perfectly with Belgian consumer expectations,” explained Frank Christiant, who oversees the brand in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

The group - which posted record revenues of €6.2 billion - believes there is still room for growth, particularly as demand for affordable home furnishings continues to rise.

